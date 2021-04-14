The "Europe Coconut Water Market By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Coconut Water Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Coconut water is observed to be a healthy drink that is accomplishing the expectations of modern consumers. It comprises less natural sugar and thus has a lower energy value as compared to other forms of juice. Coconut is rich in potassium, is considered an isotonic drink. This isotonic drink means it comprises naturally occurring electrolytes that are helpful in rehydration, particularly after sweating during exercise. It is considered to be more natural solution than artificially produced isotonic drinks.

As coconut water has a lower energy value, it is progressively used as a constituent in juice-based beverages, as it enhances the nutritional profile of the absolute product. On the basis of 'Nutri-score' labelling, the bulk of fruit juices are sold in Europe are categorized with the 'C' score, this means they have a normal nutritional value. Though, coconut water when mixed with juices enhances the nutritional value of the drink and touches 'B' score. And thereby, European beverage companies progressively use coconut water as a healthy drink mixture.

There are no accurate statistical data on the consumption of coconut water in the European region, as numerous different sources report diverse consumption statistics. Though, all industry sources approve that intake of coconut water has amplified over the past few years. From the past five years, it is observed that the consumption of coconut water in Europe improved by an average annual rate of 15-20%. It is probable that European consumption will remain to the surge in the next five years too, but at a little lower rate of about 10% annually.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, NewAge, Inc., All Markets, Inc., Pulse Beverages Corporation, Celebs Coconut Corporation, C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC (Novamex), Harmless Harvest, Inc., Amy Brian Naturals, and Vaivai SAS.

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation:

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Packaging

Tetra Pack

Plastic Bottle

Other Packaging

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca Cola Company

NewAge, Inc.

All Markets, Inc.

Pulse Beverages Corporation

Celebs Coconut Corporation

C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC (Novamex)

Harmless Harvest, Inc.

Amy Brian Naturals

Vaivai SAS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q76oj7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005776/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900