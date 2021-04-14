EQ Inc.: EQ Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / EQ Inc. ("EQ Works" or "EQ") (TSXV:EQ), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence ("AI"), will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued prior to the call.

EQ management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Local - Toronto dial-in: 416-764-8658

Toll Free - North America dial-in: 888-886-7786

Conference ID: 36376348

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time until Friday, April 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM.

Telephone replay numbers:

Montreal 438-798-3291 Français Toronto 416-764-8691 English Toll Free - North America 877-674-6060 English

Playback Passcode: 376348 #

About EQ Works:

EQ Works enables businesses to understand, predict and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

EQ Inc.

Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer

1235 Bay Street, Suite 401 | Toronto, Ontario | M5R 3K4

press@eqworks.com

www.eqworks.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

416-479-9547

press@eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

