EQ Inc.: EQ Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / EQ Inc. ("EQ Works" or "EQ") (TSXV:EQ), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence ("AI"), will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued prior to the call.
EQ management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Local - Toronto dial-in: 416-764-8658
Toll Free - North America dial-in: 888-886-7786
Conference ID: 36376348
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time until Friday, April 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM.
Telephone replay numbers:
Montreal
438-798-3291
Français
Toronto
416-764-8691
English
Toll Free - North America
877-674-6060
English
Playback Passcode: 376348 #
About EQ Works:
EQ Works enables businesses to understand, predict and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.
EQ Inc.
Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer
1235 Bay Street, Suite 401 | Toronto, Ontario | M5R 3K4
press@eqworks.com
www.eqworks.com
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
416-479-9547
press@eqworks.com
