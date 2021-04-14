Index to underlie digital transformation exchange-traded product

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the licensing of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (ticker: MVDAPP) to VanEck for use in a new equity fund to provide investors with pure-play exposure to innovative companies that are powering the digital transformation of the world's economy. "DAPP" stands for "decentralized applications"; some companies are centralized solutions that rely on a decentralized network.

"We are pleased to licence the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index to VanEck. With the success of our Digital Assets Index suite, we now also provide investors access to this asset class via stocks. This may include holding companies as well as miners, exchanges and other companies active in the digital assets space," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions.

"The digitalization of the global economy has been picking up steam for the past several years, and as digital assets1 mature, this has driven the growth of several innovative companies-not only miners of digital assets, but also digital asset exchanges, payments, services, storage, e-commerce and much more," said Ed Lopez, Managing Director, Head of ETF Product for VanEck. "To this point, however, investors have had to choose among funds that too often included companies only tangentially involved with digital assets. That is something we've sought to solve with the launch of DAPP, a fund we're very excited to be bringing to market."

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index is a unique pure-play index that aims to track the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the global digital assets segment. The Index is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price and a total return net index. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 02/26/2021

Base Value: 1,000

1 A digital asset is an asset issued and transferred using distributed ledger or blockchain technology.

