The "Europe Bottled Water Market By Product (purified water, mineral water, spring water, sparkling water, distilled water, and other products), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Bottled Water Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The bottled water market involves the sales of bottled water services and related goods by organizations, sole traders, and partnerships that offer bottled water. Bottled water is potable water packaged in either plastic or glass bottles for retail.

The manufacturing companies process the water by eliminating unwanted microorganisms and purifying it for consumption. The water is purified by multi-barrier approaches such as source protection, source monitoring, ultraviolet light, reverse osmosis, micron filtration, distillation, and ozonation.

The purified water is processed with different flavors, fortified, and infused with carbon dioxide to make it more attractive. Nowadays, People are becoming more health-conscious due to the increasing occurrences of diseases caused by contaminated water consumption. This factor is directly boosting the growth of the market across the globe.

Rising health consciousness among consumers and high utilization of bottled beverages are anticipated to act as catalyst for the growth of the regional market. Moreover, trade associations such as the European Federation of Bottled Water (EFBW) are actively advocating the advantages of natural spring water, mineral water, and other types of bottled waters.

Among all the European nations, Germany is anticipated to emerge as the leading market for sparking water followed by functional water, hence boosting the regional market growth.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Spring Water

Sparkling Water

Distilled Water

Other Products

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca Cola Company

Danone S.A.

Primo Water Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

VOSS of Norway AS (Reignwood Group)

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH Co. KG

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

FIJI Water Company LLC

