120+ Speakers including former Nasa Astronaut Scott Parazynski, Bollywood Actor Javed Jaffrey Join Global Digital Transformation openbusinesscouncil citiesabc Summit looking at best ways to cope with Covid-19 business challenges

Global Industry leaders, thought leaders, Universities and government officials will speak during the 3-day openbusinesscouncil summit in partnership with WSCF World Smart Cities Forum and in collaboration with Ruh Global Impact on 20th, 21st and 22nd April 2021

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- openbusinesscouncil summit offers businesses and governments solutions to the urgency to create awareness for digital transformation, 4IR Tech to empower businesses and SMEs.

The openbusinesscouncil Summit and Awards, in partnership with citiesabc and World Smart Cities Forum , is running an online event with the aim to strengthen businesses, startups, and government's strategies post COVID-19.

The summit provides access to a unique audience and has indirect digital streaming in social media, that reaches over 10 million people.

The experts include, amongst others, high-profile personalities such as:

Javed Jaffrey - Bollywood film, TV Actor and Personality

- Bollywood film, TV Actor and Personality Dr. Scott Edward Parazynski - Former Nasa Astronaut and CEO of Fluidity Technologies

- Former Nasa Astronaut and CEO of Fluidity Technologies Valeriya Ionan - Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine ,

, Jaewon Peter Chun - President at World Smart Cities Forum.

- President at World Smart Cities Forum. Ben Goertzel , Founder of SingularityNET, co-creator Sofia the Robot

, Founder of SingularityNET, co-creator the Robot Dimitrios Psarakis - Brussels Council former EU Parliament

- Brussels Council former EU Parliament Michael Stanley-Jones - United Nations Environment Programme

- United Nations Environment Programme Surina Shukri , CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC);

, CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC); Professor Kiran Fernandes , Professor and Associate Dean Durham University

, Professor and Associate Dean Durham University Jawad Sardar , Director SUM Global - Smart Cities Specialist, Advisor to UK and Governments globally

The openbusinesscouncil summit team offers a 3-days event, covering urgent issues trending and disruptive topics, such as the boom of 4IR and AI, DeFi, the always-widening possibilities of blockchain and AI, the impact of leading tech in Finance and Society, the rising importance of NFTs, etc, in more than 50 panels.

Dinis Guarda and Hilton Supra founders of the event say: "We all have the power as stakeholders and our destinies to use the tech of our time, digital literacy and simultaneously using 4IR technology as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 crisis to serve and empower businesses and professionals worldwide obcsummit."

The openbusinesscouncil digital summit will cover how COVID-19 is rapidly transforming Organisations. Businesses and Governments can only survive and ideally thrive, in an environment where new consumer behaviours can accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

openbusinesscouncil citiesabc summit will reflect and offer panels and masterclasses on:

Creating Smarter Digital Transformation Businesses in a Time of Covid-19 with 4IR, Big Data, IoT and Cybersecurity to Businesses and SMEs; Challenges and Opportunities Digital HealthTech & Wellness Post Covid-19 and Digital Inclusion in Cities and AI How can Tech4All, Tech4Good and AI4Good Support CSR and CDR; Smart Cities and Digital Twins The Future of Collaborative Innovation, Media, IP, Digital Platforms with 4IR & AI; Finding our way Forward with UN SDGs, ESGs in the Post-Covid-19 World; Redesigning Businesses After Covid - ESG - Sustainability - Finance and Digital Transformation Investment Centralised Finance vs Decentralised Finance, Digital Assets - NFTs; Scale-Ups and Venture Capital Accelerator Networks Aiding Growth to the Business Startup Ecosystem? Fintech, GovTech, LegalTech and PropTech, & The WorkPlace of the Future Blockchain, DeFi and CBDC - the Next Fintech Frontier ESG, Carbon Footprint and Energy

About the organisers: openbusinesscouncil is a Leading Global Digital Business Directory Certification and Marketplace created by a team of global thought and business leaders with more than 20 years of working with governments, business networks, tech ecosystems and universities.

citiesabc.com is a platform for smarter cities and their creative industries - art, music and film NFT marketplace network. citiesabc offers tools to the organisations and the people of the cities.

World Smart Cities Forum is a non-profit organisation established to assist local governments and municipalities to solve current urban challenges by building and developing human-centric smart cities around the world.

The event will be streamed in the fast-growing Dinis Guarda YouTube Podcast series https://www.youtube.com/c/DinisGuarda/videos

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/openbusinesscouncil-summit-and-awards-tickets-136828817677

For more information https://openbusinesscouncil.org/summit/

Summit & Awards video: https://youtu.be/hb9hnc9NHu0

Media and Contact: Serafima Semkina