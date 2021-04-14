FLEX LNG: Flex LNG and Cheniere Enter into Time Charter Party Agreements

April 14, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG, Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") (OSE/NYSE: FLNG) announced today it has entered into time charterparty agreements with Cheniere Marketing International ("Cheniere") for four LNG carriers with the option for a fifth LNG carrier.

Under the agreements, Flex LNG will employ newbuild Flex Vigilant which will be delivered to Cheniere ex-yard in May 2021. In addition, Flex LNG will deliver two of its existing LNG carriers to Cheniere during the third quarter of 2021, and a third existing LNG carrier during the third quarter of 2022. Cheniere will have the option to add a fifth LNG carrier from Flex LNG's existing fleet during the third quarter of 2022. The firm charter period for each of the four initial LNG carriers is between three and three and a half years, with an option for Cheniere to extend each by up to two additional years.

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS, commented:

"We are very pleased to enter into these agreements with Cheniere. The agreements secure attractive employment for four, possibly five, of our ships with a first-class charterer. Our large and energy efficient ships are particularly well suited for their long-haul trade and align with Cheniere's efforts to secure required shipping capacity while improving the environmental performance of their overall fleet. Hence, this agreement makes very much sense for both parties, so we look forward to further developing our relationship in the years to come. Lastly, these contracts add substantial revenue backlog to our Company which is in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive term-employment for our ships when we think the time is right."

All existing Flex LNG ships are large LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of approximately 173,400 to 174,000 cubic meters (CBM) and fitted with efficient dual-fuel two-stroke propulsion (MEGI/XDF). This makes the ships particularly ideal for large parcel, long haul transportation with the industry's lowest carbon footprint and unit transportation cost.

The Time Charter Party Agreements remain subject to final documentation and certain closing conditions in connection with the delivery and acceptance of the LNG carriers to Cheniere.

About FLEX LNG LTD

Flex LNG is shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of twelve LNG carriers on the water and one remaining newbuildings for delivery in May 2021. All our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offers significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG".