Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) ("RAIN" or "Rain City" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged for a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 units of securities of the Company ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half Common Share purchase Warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.075 at any time up to 60-months following issuance.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Corinella to the Board of the Company. Mr. Corinella is the Co-founder and inventor of Dahrwin LLC., which was founded in 2012 as a privately-held wireless technology company based out of New York. From 2012 - 2016, Mr. Corinella raised venture funding, spearheaded software & hardware development and received five issued patents. After licensing the Dahrwin software, Mr. Corinella was appointed the Head of Technology for a Canadian publicly traded blockchain company, listed on the CSE and OTCQB. As part of the executive team, Mr. Corinella participated in raising $28M CAD in financing and developed strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in North America, Europe and Asia.

Mr. Corinella has hands-on experience in software and hardware development, mobile application development along with knowledge in E-sports and mobile gaming, and a background in public markets and corporate financing. His focus is in early-stage tech venture companies with potential for large growth, scalability and value creation. His endeavors into technology and wireless communications have positioned him as a lead in multiple R&D and Engineering departments working on various military and government-based technologies.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

"Christopher Reynolds"

Christopher Reynolds

President and Chief Executive Officer

Rain City Resources Inc.

Telephone: 604 681 3170

91reynolds@gmail.com

