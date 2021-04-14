The Iconic Agent Launches New Construction Marketing Resource Community for Real Estate Agents

RIVERVIEW, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / The Iconic Agent, based in Tampa, Florida, recently launched a brand new online resource to assist realtors with reliable marketing information and help them attract new construction home buyers. Utilizing a new Facebook Group as their medium, the Iconic Agent team will be sharing information previously unknown to realtors.

The Facebook Group 'New Construction Marketing Ideas - New Home Construction Marketing Strategy' is the brainchild of Damon Greene, who also founded The Iconic Agent's New Construction Marketing Mastery Program.

Driven by a core belief that educational resources should be openly accessible to any real estate agent, the Group is completely free for all realtors to join.

In addition to his mentoring program helping agents attract new construction home buyers, Greene now provides additional tutorials, articles, interviews, case studies, relevant curated content and live streams to members of this new marketing community. Notably, the community has already passed the 1,000 member milestone, and many more are likely to join in the coming months.

With most real estate marketing, especially with New Construction marketing, the key to long term success is consistency. While many realtors yearn for quick success and fast commissions, Greene asserts that it is far more practical (and realistic) to build a pipeline of quality leads that can consistently bring new business and help eliminate the traditional ups and downs of real estate agent's income.

Greene aims to help real estate professionals put systems in place to predictably generate quality new home buyer leads and make more sales with his flagship program New Construction Marketing Mastery located at https://www.theiconicagent.com.

Through the New Construction marketing resource and community, Greene and team help realtors by sharing actionable information they can implement quickly, and get results from, allowing users the ability to scale their marketing efforts.

"My goal is to help realtors break through the misinformation and junk around marketing online," says Greene a 15 year marketing veteran. "There are many so-called gurus, Facebook real estate marketing courses and people peddling misinformation. What we share in the community is real, raw and relevant information that agents can take action on and get results from…period." Greene believes that realtors have been done a great disservice by the false information they receive.

Greene continues, "My number one aim is to help realtors get results. In my mentoring and coaching program, we have clients getting a 300% - 5000% ROI, and they have a healthy pipeline. Now, of course, that's not all clients. However, if the processes are followed…the results will come. Plus, I work personally with each of my clients to make sure they don't feel left alone or confused." This personalized attention may prove to be the deciding factor for many, as having an experienced and dedicated mentor has long proven to be an invaluable advantage in business.

Greene encourages agents to think outside the box and reconsider where they may better direct their efforts for maximum impact and revenue. While most agents across the country are competing over limited inventory and resales, he says, the new construction market is highly overlooked and yields opportunities for agents who are willing to shift and discover how to attract new home leads and buyers.

Hundreds of agents have already seen the results of Greene's teachings in the community, as well as under his mentorship and training. Agents have seen additional commission increases in the 5 and six figures consistently. Some of his mentoring clients have even left New Construction Marketing Mastery reviews. Real estate agents who wish to explore further are welcome to visit The Iconic Agent website or contact Damon Greene directly for additional details.

SOURCE: The Iconic Agent

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640431/The-Iconic-Agent-Launches-New-Construction-Marketing-Resource-Community-for-Real-Estate-Agents