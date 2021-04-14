The Hustle Mama Tribe Was Created To Help Women Entrepreneurs Achieve Their Goals In A Tough Business World. Find Out How They Did It.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Women have always played an important role in the world of business, though it is often underappreciated. Male led businesses tend to be the ones we focus on in the headlines of our magazines and newspapers. However, many women around the world are pushing ahead in their own paths to conquer the world of business and make waves of their own.

To support women and provide resources, stories, outlets, guidance, and more, The Hustle Mama was created. Serving as both a magazine and a private community amongst women in business, the magazine guides female entrepreneurs along their path to success. The magazine has been translated into 40 different languages and receives 40 to 50,000 hits a month from an international audience.

The point of The Hustle Mama Tribe is described by its name: to Help, Unite, Share, Teach, Lead and Empower. The community created by Dr. Stefany Jones, is composed of women of all different types and backgrounds in business and in life. They are self-described as healers, educators, trainers, speakers, consultants, business owners, and influencers who transact in domestic and global markets, do mission work across continents, micro lend to women-owned businesses, and mentor young entrepreneurial spirited ladies.

In the magazine, female entrepreneurs are taught not to focus on competition, but rather their goals in order to achieve their own success. By pursuing the highest good for all, they achieve something much greater than just beating others to the punch.

Hustle Mama is much more than just a magazine, it is a community of like-minded women entrepreneurs using networking opportunities on social media platforms such as Facebook and Clubhouse to reach more people. This helps female entrepreneurs collaborate, promote, and hone their skills in order to be the best that they can be.

Founded and run by entrepreneur Dr. Stefany Jones, her goal is to bring a kind of empathy back to the world by connecting and working with women from all authorities to form this engaged community.

"We are living in a moment of time where kindness, compassion, empathy, and endearment are sometimes lacking. Until we learn that the key to life and all things is love, and until we are able to change our perceptions about how we see ourselves and the parts we play in the evolution of humanity and the planet, we will forever be engaged in battles that were never ours to fight to begin with… and will forever continue to hunger and thirst for what will never fill nor quench us," Stefany says.

The Hustle Mama Tribe group has a lot of exciting projects coming up for this year. They have built an exclusive and private Facebook Group and have evolved to become the healing place, the blessing place, and the abundant place for those who are ready to live in and on purpose. They are continuing to grow the magazine while building an aggressive business membership directory that offers education, marketing, and resources as only a community of interest could.

