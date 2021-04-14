I Need The Plumber & Air Conditioning is Continuing to Serve Customers as Usual, Despite the Global Pandemic

The Company, Which is Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, is Committed to the Health and Safety of their Customers and Staff

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / The founders of I Need The Plumber & Air Conditioning are pleased to announce that they are continuing to serve their valued customers as usual, despite COVID-19.

To learn more about I Need The Plumber & Air Conditioning and how the company's plumbers in Port St. Lucie have adapted to the global pandemic, please visit https://ineedtheplumber.com/plumber-port-st-lucie-fl/.

As company owner Martin Carpenter noted, when the global pandemic began last spring, he knew he needed to do whatever it took to continue to serve his customers. Carpenter understands that HVAC units and toilets, pipes, and sewers will have issues and need repair and replacement, despite whatever is going on in the rest of the world.

The team at I Need The Plumber & Air Conditioning immediately got to work to set up safety guidelines related to the pandemic to help ensure that their employees and customers would remain as safe as possible.

"The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our greatest priority, so rest assured that we are taking additional screening measures and precautions, both prior to and during service calls in customers' homes," Carpenter noted, adding that they are ready to handle whatever plumbing and air conditioning needs their customers have.

In addition to screening their employees for symptoms, the technicians have been advised to practice strict social distancing when in customers' homes. The team from I Need The Plumber & Air Conditioning is also following strict social distancing rules while in the office, and everyone has received training sessions on proper hand hygiene.

Because of their swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the founders are happy to report that they were able to meet their goals for 2020. As Carpenter noted, the founders' core values made it easy for them to make the changes necessary to continue to serve their customers.

"We care about three things: the quality of our service, the happiness of our employees, and the satisfaction of our customers. We believe that when we hit the mark on these three things, we come out on top. That's why we strive to deliver nothing less than excellent workmanship and customer care," Carpenter noted.

About I Need The Plumber & Air Conditioning:

With over 30 years of experience, I Need The Plumber & AC is proud to be known as the go-to service company for quality residential plumbing and HVAC services in Port St. Lucie and the surrounding areas throughout St. Lucie County. Whether there's a plumbing emergency or a need for AC installation, their highly skilled techs are there to get it done right. For more information, please visit https://ineedtheplumber.com/.

