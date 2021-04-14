Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notice of first quarter 2021 results and video conference

Notice of first quarter 2021 results and video conference

Luxembourg, April 14, 2021 - Millicomwill announce its first quarter 2021 results on April 29, 2021 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom will host a video conference for the global financial community on April 29, 2021 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the live event is required and is already available at the following link . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. If you would like to ask a question during the video conference, please notify the Investor Relations team by sending an email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.

To listen to the conference via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 829 3020 3271. Please dial a number based on your location:

US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link .

Replay information:

A replay of the event will be available on the Millicom website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)









Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1 786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

