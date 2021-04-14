EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA and its CFO end collaboration
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 14 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the collaboration with Patrick Pozzorini is terminated. The formed CFO resigned due to personal reasons.
According to the ongoing business combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD, on which the extraordinary general meeting of IGEA will resolve on 28 April 2021, substantial changes are expected in both shareholding and corporate bodies. The Company therefore decided to postpone a replacement and assigned the role functions ad interim to Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of the Group.
"Patrick has been of tremendous help in deploying our project in the past years. His human behavior together with his extraordinary professional skills helped me and the Company in achieving the planned results. I would like to thank Patrick for the excellent work performed and wish him all the best for his new professional challenges" said Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA.
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
