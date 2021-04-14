The House of Tenue is the Love Child of Fashion and the Medical Field

This Company is changing everything we know about medical scrubs...Meet The House of Tenue

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / The House of Tenue infused fashion to make a more comfortable and affordable option for the healthcare professionals. They cater to the needs of all doctors, OT, nurses, dentists, nursing assistants, respiratory therapist, PT, housekeepers and many more. The business name comes from the French word that means "customization and a way of carrying oneself." The scrubs include four functional pockets, two side pockets, belted ankle cuffs and slim fit elastic waistband drawcord. Each scrub is designed for functional style and comfort great for both men and women in the healthcare field.

The house of Tenue doesn't just focus on the production of their scrubs they also use their platform to praise other healthcare professionals. On a weekly basis The House of Tenue takes the time to share individual stories about a nurse or doctor making a big impact in their field.

The House of Tenue is also one of the few female/ black owned scrub companies in the U.S. After a brief interview with the CEO, Farrah Thompson, she explained that while her initial investment was self-funded, she plans on raising large figures in the near future. Farrah projects in next 5 years that the house of Tenue will be worth approximately $1.2 million.

The House of Tenue says that "the pandemic has had some positive impact on their business launch and made their company stronger than before." The company took the down time to do extensive research on what their customers are looking for. This start up has plans to continue to grow the brand into a monstrous business. Their 10 year goal is to create a global impact In the medical field and help people look and feel great while caring for others.

Their vision is to continue to design scrubs suited for every section of the medical field, while offering embroidery for a more personalized touch.

The House of Tenue is committed to helping those who take the time to help out others in our community.

