Total passenger traffic down 44.0% year-on-year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 44.0% YoY passenger traffic decline in March 2021, and 71.3% when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Mar'21 Mar'20(2)(3) % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,333 2,056 -35.2% 4,368 9,861 -55.7% International Passengers (thousands) 362 1,055 -65.7% 1,036 5,347 -80.6% Transit Passengers (thousands) 288 429 -32.8% 1,131 1,903 -40.5% Total Passengers (thousands) 1,983 3,540 -44.0% 6,535 17,111 -61.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 26.4 24.7 6.9% 67.9 83.7 -18.9% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 32.6 42.0 -22.3% 98.4 178.6 -44.9% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Mar'21 Mar'19(3) % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,333 3,945 -66.2% 4,368 11,545 -62.2% International Passengers (thousands) 362 2,267 -84.1% 1,036 6,754 -84.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 288 694 -58.4% 1,131 2,272 -50.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 1,983 6,906 -71.3% 6,535 20,571 -68.2% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 26.4 38.3 -31.0% 67.9 105.1 -35.4% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 32.6 71.5 -54.4% 98.4 212.7 -53.7%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, as well as 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in March 2021 dropped 44.0% YoY, reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel across all countries of operations. Certain travel restrictions and requirements are in place in most countries, while overall demand remains weak. International traffic declined by 65.7% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 35.2% YoY. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 71.3%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 84.1% and 66.2%, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic declined 47.1% YoY. International passenger traffic declined 77.1% YoY, mainly impacted by prolonged government restrictions to international flights, including the continued closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions. Furthermore, starting March 27, 2021, flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico were banned from entering the country and additional travel requirements are in force for argentine nationals. Domestic passenger traffic dropped 32.0% YoY. Moreover, on March 15th, 2021, Aeroparque Airport resumed operations, after being closed since August 1st, 2020 to carry out works in the runway and terminal building. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 73.5%, with international and domestic passenger traffic declines of 88.4% and 66.0%, respectively.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 79.1% YoY, with international and domestic traffic down 92.0% and 52.4% YoY, respectively, reflecting prolonged air travel restrictions reenacted by the Italian government in 4Q20. Moreover, Florence Airport reopened on April 2nd, 2021 after remaining closed to operations since February 1st, 2021 to allow the execution of works on the runway. Total passenger traffic against 2019 declined 96.4%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 98.7% and 90.2%, respectively.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic declined 39.2% YoY. Domestic passenger traffic declined 41.1% YoY, while international traffic dropped 96.3% YoY, mainly driven by the spread of a new COVID-19 strain in the country, coupled with low overall demand. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 62.5%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 64.3% and 97.8%, respectively.

In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 85.3% YoY, impacted by the prolonged closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions, and weak demand. Total passenger traffic declined 92.0% compared to 2019.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic declined 33.3% YoY, with declines of 25.5% in international traffic and 33.5% in domestic traffic. Total passenger declined 64.6% against 2019, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 58.8% and 69.5%, respectively.

In Armenia total passenger traffic declined 5.7% YoY, and 41.7% compared to March 2019.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 6.9% YoY, mainly due to growth of 14.1% in Argentina, 22.5% in Italy and 3.3% in Brazil. This was partially offset by a decline of 21.4% in Armenia, an 8.1% in Ecuador, and a 2.0% in Uruguay. When compared to 2019, total cargo volume dropped 31.0%.

Aircraft movements declined 22.3% YoY, mainly attributed to decreases of 22.5% in Argentina, 23.8% in Brazil, 66.1% in Italy and 42.9% in Uruguay. Aircraft movements also declined 20.1% in Peru and 10.1% in Armenia. This was partially offset by a 13.3% YoY increase in Ecuador. When compared to 2019, Aircraft movement declined 54.4%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Mar'21 Mar'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 991 1,873 -47.1% 2,791 8,894 -68.6% Italy 19 91 -79.1% 74 1,003 -92.6% Brazil(2) 593 974 -39.2% 2,653 4,365 -39.2% Uruguay 15 101 -85.3% 45 526 -91.5% Ecuador 145 217 -33.3% 385 980 -60.7% Armenia 116 124 -5.7% 271 554 -51.1% Peru 105 161 -34.9% 317 787 -59.7% TOTAL 1,983 3,540 -44.0% 6,535 17,111 -61.8% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 14,397 12,614 14.1% 36,165 45,546 -20.6% Italy 1,342 1,096 22.5% 3,403 3,212 5.9% Brazil 4,987 4,827 3.3% 13,701 15,690 -12.7% Uruguay(3) 2,573 2,626 -2.0% 6,202 6,721 -7.7% Ecuador 1,480 1,611 -8.1% 4,457 7,134 -37.5% Armenia 1,358 1,728 -21.4% 3,228 4,331 -25.5% Peru 287 227 26.5% 697 1,051 -33.7% TOTAL 26,425 24,728 6.9% 67,852 83,685 -18.9% Aircraft Movements Argentina 17,574 22,666 -22.5% 49,902 93,770 -46.8% Italy 645 1,904 -66.1% 2,177 11,307 -80.7% Brazil 7,476 9,815 -23.8% 26,262 36,664 -28.4% Uruguay 884 1,548 -42.9% 2,381 7,685 -69.0% Ecuador 3,577 3,157 13.3% 11,270 17,200 -34.5% Armenia 1,255 1,396 -10.1% 2,975 5,471 -45.6% Peru 1,203 1,506 -20.1% 3,430 6,497 -47.2% TOTAL 32,614 41,992 -22.3% 98,397 178,594 -44.9%

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005956/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Gimena Albanesi

Email: gimena.albanesi@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4852-6411