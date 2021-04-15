Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") announced that it may not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements (the "Issuer Statements"), management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on or before April 30, 2021, as required, due to delays caused by the required review of certain new internal control procedures that have been implemented by the Issuer and due to other issues associated with the current COVID-19 restrictions in the Province of Ontario.

Accordingly, the Corporation has requested, and has applied for, the issuance of a management cease trade order under the provisions of National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") so as to permit the continued trading in the Corporation's common shares by persons other than insiders and employees of the Corporation should the Corporation miss the required filing deadline.

The Corporation's staff and accounting firm is working diligently with its auditors and the Corporation expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed, and the Issuer Statements filed, no later than May 14, 2021 should the Issuer actually miss the April 30, 2021 filing deadline.

The Corporation also confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and issue bi weekly default status reports for so long as the Corporation remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by the Corporation to remedy the default, particulars of any failure by the Corporation to fulfill these provisions, any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation not previously disclosed. The Corporation is not subject to any insolvency proceedings nor is there in other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

