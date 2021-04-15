The Germany-based company will continue to focus on growth and global market leadership in delivering data acquisition systems and datalogging solutions

Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has reached an agreement to acquire imc Test Measurement ("imc"), a global provider of productive test and measurement hardware and software solutions. Joining Battery's group of companies in the test and measurement market, imc will operate alongside U.S.-based Audio Precision and Denmark-based GRAS Sound Vibration, which were acquired by Battery in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1988, imc is a well-known provider of state-of-the-art data acquisition systems and software. The company serves customers in markets such as automotive, energy, rail and aerospace, among others.

In partnership with Battery, Audio Precision and GRAS, imc will continue its long-standing tradition of pursuing growth across the sectors it serves. Joining forces with Audio Precision and GRAS, imc will benefit from business synergies across the group of companies and drive its future growth through technology development, expansion of production capabilities and an increased global market reach.

Operations for imc will continue to be based in Germany and the company's executive team will remain in place, working closely with the group CEO Mike Flaherty to manage the business. "We are excited to welcome imc to our platform of test and measurement companies. Its highly-engineered data acquisition systems are extremely complementary to our existing portfolio of sensors and analyzers from GRAS and Audio Precision, and will broaden the market exposure of our group, enabling us to serve our customers even more effectively in the future," said Flaherty. "We also look forward to working together to pursue additional complementary acquisitions for the group."

"After thirty-three years of founder ownership and steady growth, this partnership brings imc many new benefits as we continue to accelerate growth globally," said imc CEO Kai Gilbert. "We anticipate many synergies and look forward to working with Audio Precision, GRAS and Battery as we continue to develop imc's business and deliver market-leading products to our customers."

Battery is continuing to expand its investment activity in the industrial-technology markets and has completed more than 55 industrial-related transactions across the U.S. and Europe since 2003. For a full list of Battery portfolio companies, please click here.

About Battery

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Tel Aviv; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About imc Test Measurement

Founded in 1988, imc creates tools which empower engineers to efficiently deploy data acquisition systems and test strategies, thus, meeting the test and measurement challenges of development departments world-wide. Specializing in an integrated approach to physical test and measurement, imc solutions are well suited for mixed signal testing of complex mechanical and electromechanical systems. In these situations, test engineers demand flexibility and scalable capabilities especially when a company understands that productive testing is all about the efficient use of testing resources. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our website: https://www.imc-tm.com/

