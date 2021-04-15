NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION TO US PERSONS OR IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SGS announces the successful offering of its debut issuance of EUR 750 million senior notes under its recently established Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. The notes have a maturity of 6 years and a coupon of 0.125% and will be issued on 21 April by SGS Nederland Holding BV, guaranteed by SGS SA, and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing indebtedness.

Disclaimer

The securities mentioned in this announcement and the guarantee in respect thereof have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), absent registration or exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

This press release is only intended for, and should only be distributed to, persons (i) in the United Kingdom ("UK") who are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended), (ii) in the European Economic Area ("EEA") who are 'qualified investors' for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 or (iii) to whom this press release may otherwise be lawfully distributed.

EU MiFID II / UK MiFIR product governance / PRIIPs - manufacturer target market is professional clients and eligible counterparties only (all distribution channels). No EEA or UK PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the notes are not available to retail investors in the EEA or in the UK.

For further information, please contact:

Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

SGS SA

1 place des Alpes

CH - 1211 Geneva 1

t: +41 79 641 83 02

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.