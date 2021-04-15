Capita plc - Block Listing Application

Capita plc

15 April 2021

Block Listing Application

Capita plc announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of a total of 30,000,000 ordinary shares of 2 1/15 pence each (the 'Ordinary Shares'). The block listing application relates to Ordinary Shares to be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Capita Employee Share Plans.

When issued, these Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will become effective for the Ordinary Shares on 16 April 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 0207 799 1525

About Capita

