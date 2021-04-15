Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
Relay Medical: Das sind gewaltige Neuigkeiten! Die Lizenz zum Millionen scheffeln?
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
14.04.21
13:29 Uhr
15.04.2021 | 08:04
Capita plc - Block Listing Application

London, April 14

Capita plc

15 April 2021

Capita plc

("Capita or "the Company")

15 April 2021

Block Listing Application

Capita plc announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of a total of 30,000,000 ordinary shares of 2 1/15 pence each (the 'Ordinary Shares'). The block listing application relates to Ordinary Shares to be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Capita Employee Share Plans.

When issued, these Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will become effective for the Ordinary Shares on 16 April 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 0207 799 1525

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

