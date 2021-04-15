IMC Exploration Group Plc - Proposed acquisition of Karaberd Mine

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

15 April 2021

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC")

Proposed acquisition of Karaberd Mine

IMC is pleased to announce that it has conditionally agreed to purchase the Karaberd Mine, a gold mine located in Lori Marz, northern Armenia. If the proposed acquisition proceeds, it will take effect via the acquisition by IMC of the entire issued share capital of MVI Ireland s.r.o. ("MVI") from Mineral Ventures Invest spol. s r.o. (the "Seller"), (the "Acquisition"), a transaction which is classified as a reverse takeover pursuant to the Listing Rules made by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom ("FCA") (the "Listing Rules"), and the Irish Takeover Panel Act 1997, Takeover Rules 2013 (the "TakeoverRules"), which means that is it subject to and conditional upon the granting of a waiver of the requirements of Rule 9 of the Takeover Rules by the Irish Takeover Panel and the approval of IMC's shareholders.

MVI holds the entire issued share capital in Assat, LLC ("Assat"). Assat holds the operating licence in respect of the Karaberd Mine, together with an ore-crushing production facility located near the site of the Karaberd Mine.

Application will be made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange plc ("LSE"), respectively, for that number of new ordinary shares in IMC ("New Ordinary Shares") that will equate to 51% of the issued shares in IMC following the Acquisition to be allotted and issued by IMC to the Seller as the initial consideration pursuant to the Acquisition (the "InitialConsideration Shares") to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List maintained by the FCA ("Official List") and to trading on the LSE's Main Market for listed securities ("Main Market") (together, the "Admission") on completion of the Acquisition.

Further New Ordinary Shares may be allotted and issued by IMC to the Seller as deferred consideration for the Acquisition on the achievement of certain milestones specified in the framework agreement entered into on 14 April 2021 between IMC and the Seller in connection with the Acquisition (the "Framework Agreement").

The closing date of the Acquisition will be on or as soon as practicable after the date on which IMC and the Seller notify each other of the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions (as set out below), and in any event by the fifth business day following such notification.

Highlights

The Directors consider that the acquisition of the Karaberd Mine and the development of the Karaberd ore-crushing facility would serve the existing strategic direction of IMC while expanding the geographic scope of its operations.

The Directors believe the Acquisition will deliver the following strategic and financial benefits to the IMC Group:

· It will be transformational for the Group, taking it from being a purely junior mining exploration company to being both a mining exploration company and a mining company.

· It enlarges the geographical base of the Group and will give the Group access to other potential exploration and mining opportunities, thus facilitating accelerated growth of the Group.

· It will greatly enhance the expertise within the Group, with the addition of personnel with vast experience in exploration and mining.

· It will give the Group the benefit of access to a polymetal eco-production facility provider which in turn may be of value when seeking to engage an eco-production processor for the Groups spoils and tailings polymetal project in Avoca.

· Following initial and successful production of crushed ore from the Karaberd mine, the Group would then have a source of cash-flow.

· Having a source of cash-flow should markedly improve the Group's ratings in the financial markets and accordingly enhance the Groups growth prospects through greater access to capital.

· An immediate financial benefit to the Groups working capital will be the provision by the Seller of €20,000 per month over 24 months totalling €480,000 over the two-year period.

· The Group will have the further benefit of a Deposit of $650,000 paid to China National Geological and Mining Corporation ("CGM") by the Seller should the Group wish either to complete or vary a proposed provision of an Eco-Production Facility at Karaberd by CGM.

Consideration for the Acquisition

In summary, the Acquisition involves the issue of several tranches of shares to the Seller, each tranche being conditional on the occurrence of certain milestones. The issue of the Initial Consideration Shares to the Seller will result in the Seller holding 51% of the enlarged issued share capital of IMC. Subject to meeting successive milestones, further tranches may be issued which could result in the Seller holding up to 59.17% of the issued share capital of IMC (the Initial Consideration Shares together with any additional shares issued as consideration following meeting the relevant milestones set out in the Framework Agreement only as the "Consideration Shares").

The Acquisition

· The Acquisition is classified as a reverse takeover under the Listing Rules and the Takeover Rules. Accordingly, the Acquisition is conditional upon, among other matters, the approval of the IMC shareholders at a general meeting of IMC proposed to be held on [projected date] (the "General Meeting") and the granting of a waiver of the requirement on the Seller to make a general offer under to Rule 9 of the Takeover Rules by the Irish Takeover Panel.

· IMC expects to publish a combined circular and prospectus, including the notice of General Meeting (the "Combined Circular and Prospectus") - such publication will take place as soon as possible.

· The Board intends unanimously to recommend in the Combined Circular and Prospectus that IMC shareholders vote in favour of the requisite shareholder resolutions for the reasons mentioned above (the "Resolutions"). The directors of IMC intend to vote in favour of the Resolutions in respect of their own beneficial holdings, which amount to approximately 4.62% of IMC's issued share capital.

IMC current projects

To date, and based on the knowledge and experience of its existing directors with strong geological backgrounds, IMC has focused on acquiring what it considered highly prospective exploration licences in Ireland. This has resulted in IMC concentrating on two major projects, namely its spoils and tailings polymetal project in Avoca, Wicklow, and its gold exploration project in North Wexford. IMC is also collaborating with the Raw Materials Group, Trinity College, Dublin, in relation to characterising the gold-rich Kilmacoo zone at IMC's Avoca Mine property in Co. Wicklow.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Eamon O'Brien, IMC Chairman, said:

I am very pleased, following comprehensive negotiations over the past year, to be in a position to present to IMC's shareholders a proposed Acquisition that I believe will be transformational for IMC.

On becoming Chairman in May 2018, I saw my first task as that of working to achieve a full listing for IMC on the Standard segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. That was achieved on 8 July 2019. This gave IMC a higher profile and the ability to attract projects that would catalyse its growth.

The proposed Acquisition will transform IMC by adding a mining project and will generate cash-flow for IMC from both the monthly contribution to working capital and future mining operations. Furthermore, the geographical reach of IMC will be extended outside of Ireland which may lead to further opportunities for growth of IMC.

A prospectus and circular will be issued in due course to IMC's shareholders setting out in detail all the aspects associated with this proposed Acquisition.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the full text of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07

Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28

Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk IMC Exploration Group plc +353 85 233 6033



1 Introduction

Today, IMC announces that it has conditionally agreed to purchase the Karaberd Mine, a gold mine located in Lori Marz, northern Armenia. If the Acquisition proceeds, it will happen by way of acquisition by IMC of the entire issued share capital of MVI from the Seller. As the Acquisition is a reverse takeover pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and the Irish Takeover Rules, it is subject to and conditional upon approval of the IMC shareholders.

MVI holds the entire issued share capital of Assat. Assat holds the operating licence in respect of the Karaberd Mine, together with an ore-crushing production facility located near the site of the Karaberd Mine.

Application will be made to the FCA and the LSE, respectively, for Admission of the Initial Consideration Shares on completion of the Acquisition.

Further New Ordinary Shares may be allotted and issued by IMC to the Seller as deferred consideration for the Acquisition on the achievement of certain milestones specified in the Framework Agreement.

The closing date of the Acquisition will be on or as soon as practicable after the date on which IMC and the Seller notify each other of the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions (as set out below), and in any event by the fifth business day following such notification.

The Karaberd Mine is located in the Lori Marz province in the Republic of Armenia and is wholly owned by Assat.

Assat is a 100% subsidiary of MVI, which is a Czech-based limited liability company established in 2020 for the purposes of the transaction contemplated by the Framework Agreement, which does not own any other assets than 100% of the issued shares in Assat.

MVI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Seller, which is a Czech law limited liability company established in 2018 with gold exploration activities in the region of eastern Europe and west Asia. The Seller is a member of a Czech mining group controlled by the Czech joint-stock holding company Zlato a.s. which is a leader in gold trading in the Czech market.

As the Acquisition is classified as a reverse takeover under the Listing Rules and the Takeover Rules, the Acquisition is conditional upon, among other matters, the approval of IMC's shareholders at the General Meeting.

The General Meeting will be convened in due course for IMC shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Resolutions. The Resolutions will be set out in the Combined Circular and Prospectus which will be published as soon as possible.

2 Background and strategy

The terms of the Acquisition had been under negotiation between the Seller and IMC since early 2020 and have been carefully considered by the directors of all parties involved. The commercial rationale for the transactions contemplated by the Framework Agreement is based on the following:

(i) it represents a joint-venture of two junior mining companies with activities in different geographical locations, resulting in the creation of a substantial mining company with a stronger position on the market;

(ii) use of cash-flow provided by the Seller, being the new major shareholder of IMC following the Acquisition, to expand the activities of IMC;

(iii) the contribution of the Karaberd Mine to IMC, with the potential significantly to increase the market capitalisation of IMC as enlarged by the Acquisition;

(iv) new business and exploration opportunities of IMC owing to Seller's mining projects in eastern Europe and west Asia; and

(v) sharing of know-how, staff and resources in business activities of the Seller and IMC resulting in cost efficiency improvements.

3 Summary information on IMC

IMC was incorporated on 27 June 2011 in Ireland and operates under the laws of Ireland. It is a public limited company domiciled in Ireland. The LEI of IMC is 2138006RYVS4BRW33C48.

IMC's principal activity is prospecting for gold, silver, base metals and barytes in Ireland, in accordance with the terms of the IMC Group's five exploration licences. The focus and objective of such prospecting is the discovery of gold, silver and base metals with a view to establishing the existence or otherwise of economically recoverable quantities of such metals.

4 Summary information on Karaberd Mine

The Karaberd Mine is located in the Lori Marz province of the Republic of Armenia and is owned by Assat, together with the Karaberd Mine Operating License that includes a permitted exploitation area, which is valid until 2024. Within the allotment, an area of 3.96 ha is currently licensed for mineral extraction. The mineral resources estimate for the Karaberd Mine as at 20 May 2020 at a 0.8 g/t cut-off grade is as follows:

Mineral Resource classification category Tonnes (kt[1]) Bulk density (t/m3) Gold grade (g/t) Silver grade (g/t) Gold content (koz[2]) Silver content (koz) Inferred 1,271.3 2.5 5.4 10.6 221 434

[1] kilo-tonnes

[2] kilo-ounces

The geology and exploration activities and mineral resources in the Karaberd Mine are described in detail in Competent Persons' Report No. R261.2020 dated 25 June 2020 issued by CSA Global.

Assat is the sole owner of the Karaberd mine and the Karaberd Mine Operating Licence granted by Armenian Ministry of Territorial Management and Infrastructures, which authorises Assat to conduct exploration and mining operations in the Mine. Assat has no assets other than those relating to the Karaberd Mine and has no liabilities.

MVI which is the sole shareholder of Assat has been established under Czech law in 2020 as special purpose vehicle purported to hold 100% shares in Assat. This means that the transfer of MVI to IMC is governed by Czech law rather than Armenian law. MVI has no assets other than 100% of the issued shares in Assat and has no liabilities.

The Seller is the sole shareholder of MVI. The Seller is a Czech mining company with activities in eastern Europe and west Asia and has, among others, various interests in several mining projects in Armenia. The activities of the Seller consist of exploration of prospective gold and silver deposits and extraction of precious metals. The Seller is a member of a Czech mining group controlled by the Czech joint-stock holding company Zlato a.s., which is a leader in gold trading on the Czech market.

5 Summary of the key terms of the Acquisition

5.1 Framework Agreement

On 14 April 2021, IMC and the Seller entered into the Framework Agreement under which IMC has agreed, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Framework Agreement, to acquire the entire issued share capital of MVI for the consideration set out above.

The closing date of the Acquisition will be on or as soon as practicable after the date on which IMC and the Seller notify each other of the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions (as set out below), and in any event by the fifth business day following such notification.

5.2 Shareholder approvals

As noted above, since the Acquisition is classified as a reverse takeover under the Listing Rules and the Takeover Rules, the Acquisition is conditional upon, among other matters, the approval of IMC's shareholders at the General Meeting.

The directors of IMC intend to vote in favour of the Resolutions in respect of their own beneficial holdings, which amount to approximately 4.62% of the issued shares in IMC.

5.3 Conditions

The obligation of the parties to complete the Acquisition as set out in the Framework Agreement is subject to the satisfaction or the waiver of certain conditions and their continuing satisfaction as at the closing date (the "Conditions"), as summarised below:

1. there being no warranty breaches which constitute a Material Adverse Change (as defined below) with respect to IMC or MVI;

2. IMC having obtained a conditional waiver from the Irish Takeover Panel from the obligation to make a general offer under Rule 9 of the Irish Takeover Rules;

3. an announcement of the Acquisition having been made by IMC;

4. the publication of the prospectus, having been filed with, and approved, to the extent necessary by the Irish Takeover Panel and by the FCA;

5. the directors of IMC (and two persons nominated by the Seller to be new directors of IMC) having signed and delivered responsibility statements and having been approved for appointment to the board of directors of IMC by IMC's financial advisers;

6. IMC having made applications for admission of the Initial Consideration Shares to the Official List and Main Market;

7. certain fees for such admission having been paid by IMC;

8. IMC having obtained approval from its shareholders for (i) the issue and allotment of the Consideration Shares to the Seller on a non-preemptive basis, (ii) the waiver of the requirement for the Seller to make a general offer pursuant to Rule 9 of the Takeover Rules, and (iii) and the adoption of new articles of association on the closing date;

9. the board of directors of IMC having resolved to (i) issue and allot the Consideration Shares to the Seller, (ii) appoint two persons nominated by the Seller as directors of IMC with effect from the closing date;

10. MVI continuing to be sole shareholder of Assat;

11. Assat continuing to be the sole owner of the Karaberd Mine, free from encumbrances and to hold the Karaberd operating licence which shall be current and in full force and effect and not subject to any action by Armenian Ministry of Territorial Management and Infrastructures seeking revocation or any qualification;

12. MVI's due diligence having been carried out to the satisfaction of MVI (i.e. that no adverse finding gives rise to a Material Adverse Change with respect to IMC);

13. IMC's due diligence having been carried out to the satisfaction of IMC (i.e. that no adverse finding gives rise to a Material Adverse Change with respect to MVI or the Karaberd Mine); and

14. no Material Adverse Change having occurred with respect to IMC or MVI.

A "Material Adverse Change" is defined in the Framework Agreement as, inter alia, an event causing a material and adverse effect to the combined Enlarged Group which cannot be remedied within a period of 180 days or without the expenditure of €1,000,000 or less, excluding certain pandemic-related events.

5.4 Financing the Acquisition

As above, the Acquisition involves the issue of several tranches of shares in IMC to the Seller, each tranche being conditional on the happening of certain events. The initial issue of a tranche of shares to the Seller will result in the Seller holding 51% of the issued share capital of IMC. Subject to meeting successive milestones, further tranches may be issued which could result in the Seller holding up to 59.17% of the issued share capital of IMC.

5.5 Management and employees

The Board of IMC will be increased by the addition of two directors appointed by the Seller. From an operational point of view in Armenia, a country manager, and a senior geologist, will become employees of Assat. A mining company has been sub-contracted to carry out the mining operations of the Karaberd mine.

5.6 Dividends

IMC has no intention to pay dividends.

5.7 Expected timetable of events

The Combined Circular and Prospectus containing further details on the Acquisition, the Board's recommendation, and the notice of the General Meeting and the Resolutions will be sent to IMC shareholders (other than IMC shareholders with a registered address in certain excluded jurisdictions) as soon as possible.

6DEFINITIONS

"Board" The board of directors of IMC.

"Completion" Completion of the Acquisition.

"Enlarged Group" The IMC Group as enlarged by the Acquisition upon Completion.

"IMC Group" IMC together with its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings.

"LSE" London Stock Exchange plc.

END