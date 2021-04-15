Genex Power is set to begin building a 250 MW pumped hydro facility next to an existing 50 MW solar farm later this month, as it has secured the financing it needs to move forward.From pv magazine Australia Genex Power said on Thursday that it has secured AUD 660 million ($508.7 million) in external financing for the 250 MW/2 GWh pumped hydroelectric energy storage (PHES) facility to be built alongside the existing 50 MW Kidston solar farm in Queensland, Australia. Sydney-based developer Genex had already secured a AUD 610 million debt facility from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility ...

