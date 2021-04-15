Technology improvements and price declines have made solar and wind the lowest-cost options in most of the United States, according to the Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis.From pv magazine USA The coming surge in battery storage deployment is further eroding the economics of coal and natural gas generation and accelerating fossil-fuel plant retirements, the Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) says in its new 2021 US Power Sector Outlook. Tech improvements and resulting price declines already have made solar and wind generation resources the lowest-cost ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...