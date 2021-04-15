Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Granting of U.S. Patent for Treatment of Interstitial Cystitis

Tetra strengthens its intellectual property portfolio

Approximately 12% of women may have early symptoms of Interstitial Cystitis

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF)(FRA:JAM1), a biopharmaceutical pioneer in immunomodulator drug discovery and development announces the granting of a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for patent application number 16/190,450. This patent covers a method for the treatment of interstitial cystitis.

Interstitial cystitis (IC), also known as bladder pain syndrome, is a chronic bladder health issue. According to the Interstitial Cystitis Association, approximately 4 to 12 million people in the U.S. are subject to IC, and approximately 90% of the IC patients are women. Epidemiologic research conducted in 2006 suggested that up to 12% of women may have early symptoms of IC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

The discomfort in the bladder and pelvic area has a significant impact on the quality of life of patients living with IC. There is currently no cure to the disorder. While several treatments are available to help reduce inflammation and relieve pain, either on their own or in combination, the Canadian Urological Association Journal reported that novel therapies are emerging for the treatment of IC, including the use of cannabinoids due to their anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. The endocannabinoid system is a key regulator of immune function with evidence for the involvement of cannabinoid receptors in bladder inflammation.

Our studies revealed that intravesical instillation, or oral treatment, of two proprietary compounds significantly reduced bladder inflammation and significantly reduced pain in experimental models of IC. The effects of both proprietary compounds were shown to be superior to intravesical Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) treatment, a current standard of care treatment for IC. Both compounds can be used as an adjunct and/or alternative treatment option for alleviating symptoms of inflammation and pain in the management of IC.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CRO of Tetra commented "We are very happy to have been granted this patent to strengthen our intellectual property portfolio for Tetra. The development of a cannabinoid treatment for IC was one of the Panag Pharma assets acquired by Tetra. Tetra has licensed the product to one of its shared venture partners. The IC product should be commercialized in Q2 2022 under the partner's brand."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF)(FRA:JAM1) is a biopharmaceutical pioneer in immunomodulator drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information, please contact Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.:

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Ms. Natalie Leroux

Phone: + 1 (833) 977-7575

Email: investors@tetrabiopharma.com

media@tetrabiopharma.com

SOURCE: Tetra Bio-Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640525/Tetra-Bio-Pharma-Announces-Granting-of-US-Patent-for-Treatment-of-Interstitial-Cystitis