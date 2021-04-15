Anzeige
Relay Medical: Das sind gewaltige Neuigkeiten! Die Lizenz zum Millionen scheffeln?
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 
Tradegate
15.04.21
08:00 Uhr
16,195 Euro
+0,155
+0,97 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 15, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 168487)

STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 2,330 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with
the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of April 16, 2021. 

Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:

Trading code:STEAV
ISIN code: FI0009005953
Orderbook id: 24359
Number of shares: 176,251,985

Trading code: STERV
ISIN code: FI0009005961
Orderbook id: 24360
Number of shares: 612,368,002

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
