Medicortex Finland Oy, a biotechnology company developing a breakthrough biomarker-based diagnostic kit for brain injury detection, completed collection of body fluid samples in its third large clinical study. Children and adolescents were recruited who visited the hospital with a suspected mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.

"Collecting the samples in this large clinical trial is a significant achievement for Medicortex, and represents an important step forward in the development of the ProbTBITM, a diagnostic kit for early detection of head injury" said Dr. Adrian Harel, Chief Executive Officer of Medicortex Finland. "Brain injury is a devastating condition leading to medical complications if not diagnosed. We have the opportunity to develop a portable non-invasive test for quick detection of mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, and thereby help young patients and families who so desperately need it." Dr. Harel added.

In the current clinical study Medicortex collected body fluid samples from total of 58 subjects, consisting of patients with head injury and uninjured healthy volunteers of matching age. A Finnish central hospital Satasairaala in Pori served as the study site recruiting the study subjects and collecting the body fluid samples. The next step is to analyze the samples for the presence and level of the unique biomarker and to demonstrate statistical difference between the patients with TBI and healthy control subjects. "The biomarker we are targeting has never before been used for mild brain injury detection. The fact that we can readily find it in easily accessible body fluids such as urine and saliva enable us to develop a user-friendly diagnostic kit for concussion and mild TBI detection", says Dr. Harel.

Medicortex is working towards the validation of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) biomarker and incorporating it into a quick and reliable diagnostic kit that can be easily used by the first responders and healthcare professionals.

As Mediortex reaches this important milestone, preparations are underway for an Initial Public Offering and a listing of the company's shares on a stock exchange. Medicortex is currently accepting subscription commitments in an ongoing Private Placement (pre-IPO) which will equip Medicortex with the necessary resources to ambitiously further developments and strengthen the company for its planned IPO. To read more about the investment case, please visit the Medicortex website (www.medicortex.fi/investors).

About Medicortex

Medicortex Finland Oy is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is on developing biomarker diagnostics to detect head injuries in an easy way. The company has the technology to capture biomarkers from urine and saliva and to develop them into an affordable diagnostic tool. Once the company completes the biomarker development its next goal will be to develop an innovative drug to halt the progression of brain injury. Medicortex was founded by an Israeli neurobiologist Adrian Harel (Ph.D., MBA) and the company is based in Turku, Finland.

Key words: NFL, ice-hockey, rugby, brain injury, head injury, concussion, diagnostics, TBI, sport, professional athletes, boxing, early detection, trauma, clinical trial

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" that are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414006023/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Adrian Harel CEO

Medicortex Finland Oy

PharmaCity

Itäinen Pitkäkatu 4 B

FI-20520 Turku

Finland

Tel. +358 (0) 400 488 817

adrian.harel@medicortex.fi

http://www.medicortex.fi