Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NORDIC ID OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 15 APRIL 2021 SHARES THE SHARES OF NORDIC ID OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Brady S.à.r.l announced on 15 April 2021 a public cash tender offer for all shares in Nordic ID Oyj. Nasdaq Helsinki has given the shares of Nordic ID Oyj observation status on 9 March 2021 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (vi)). The grounds (2.5(a)(vi)) for giving the observation status for the shares of Nordic ID Oyj remains valid. In addition, Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Nordic ID Oyj observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (iv)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(iv) The Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260