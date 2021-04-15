DJ SWEF: Notice of AGM

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Notice of AGM 15-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 15 April 2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Publication and posting of AGM Notice and Proxy Form Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that its Eighth Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on 15 June 2020 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HL (or such other location in Guernsey as may be determined by the directors and notified to shareholders). In connection with this meeting, copies of the following documents have been posted to shareholders: - Notice of the Eighth Annual General Meeting; and - Proxy Form for the Eighth Annual General Meeting. The Notice of the Eighth Annual General Meeting, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has now been published, and the Company's Articles of Incorporation are all available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at http://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. These documents, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/ NSM. The Board notes that due to the impact of COVID-19, it may be extremely challenging to hold the Annual General Meeting in the format typically expected by Shareholders. In light of the restrictions currently in place, whilst Guernsey based shareholders are permitted to physically attend the Annual General Meeting, the Board requests that Shareholders do not attend the Annual General Meeting in person and Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the "Chairman of the Meeting" as their proxy and provide voting instructions in advance of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the instructions contained on the accompanying Form of Proxy. Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the Annual General Meeting may do so by submitting such questions by email to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited, the Company's secretary, ahead of the Annual General Meeting at Starwood@apexfs.com until 5pm (UK time) on 4 June 2021. Questions and answers will be announced on the London Stock Exchange. The Board will ensure that Shareholders are given as much notice as possible of any proposed changes to the format of the Annual General Meeting. The location of the Annual General Meeting may need to be reconsidered closer to the time and the Company will update Shareholders of any changes via an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and through the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited Vania Santos T: +44 1481 735878 Jefferies International Limited Stuart Klein Neil Winward Gaudi Le Roux T: +44 020 7029 8000 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NOA TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 99145 EQS News ID: 1184906 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)