A consortium led by Abengoa and Acciona has commissioned a 110 MW concentrated solar power project, paired with 100 MW of PV, in Chile's Atacama Desert.From pv magazine LatAm A consortium led by Spanish renewable-energy companies Abengoa and Acciona connected a concentrated solar power (CSP) unit to Chile's grid network on Sunday. The project is owned by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners. The system uses 10,600 mirrors (heliostats), each with a surface area of ??140 m2, to reflect sunlight by concentrating the heat on a receiver at the top of a 250 m tower. Molten salt circulates through ...

