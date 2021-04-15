Today, Excelya, the leading European contract research organization, has announced the appointment of Peter Windisch to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Peter will aim to leverage data and technology to further optimize its client offer. He will be made a member of the Executive Committee and will be based in Germany.

Peter was most recently VP of Operations and Client Partner at PRA Health Sciences and has worked for decades in various leadership positions in health and technology. He began his career in health as a Manager of Information Technology and Data Management before moving up the ranks to Managing Director of various regions in Europe at IMEREM (now part of PRA Health Sciences) and ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services.

Alan Morgan, CEO of Excelya: "Excelya is investing heavily in technology to better support our clients and patients for the trials that we are managing. Innovation and efficiency are at the heart of what we do. This new position recognizes the importance of integrating different technology platforms to provide a seamless experience for our clients and patients."

Peter Windisch, CTO of Excelya: "I am excited to join Excelya at this pivotal time as it deploys new technologies and develops new services. The Covid-19 crisis has helped the industry accelerate innovation to deliver results in record time. I look forward to being a part of this movement through Excelya's rapidly expanding capabilities."

About Excelya

Excelya is an independent European contract research organization with over 800 employees in 24 countries spread throughout Europe. Excelya offers all cooperation models, from consulting to functional service providing to full-service. It provides these research services across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, cosmetics and nutrition. As a fully integrated CRO, Excelya undertakes the design and execution of Phase I clinical trials to post-marketing studies, safety, biometrics and market access projects. Excelya is committed to providing preeminent experts who work hand-in-hand with its clients to accelerate end-to-end drug development, leverage data science and reimagine patient care.

For more information, please visit excelya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005375/en/

Contacts:

Amélie Janson, Communications Director

ajanson@excelya.com +33 6 47 87 31 41