Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
15.04.2021 | 09:16
Issue and repurchase of class C shares

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) announces that the company has resolved to issue and immediately thereafter repurchase 900,000 class C shares. The shares are issued and repurchased in accordance with the long-term incentive program, LTI 2020, which was adopted by the annual general meeting on 12 May 2020.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) subscribes for the entire issue of new class C shares at a subscription price corresponding to the share's quota value amounting to approximately SEK 0.007. The entire issue of class C shares will thereafter be repurchased by Tobii for the same price per share.

The purpose of the share issue is to enable the future delivery of ordinary shares to participants in LTI 2020. The class C shares will be converted into ordinary shares prior to delivery to qualifying participants in LTI 2020. The class C shares do not entitle to dividends.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. CET.

Contact
Henrik Mawby
Head of Investor Relations
Tobii Group
phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15
email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

