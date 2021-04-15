Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce the addition of Marcie Verdin as Executive Vice President, Card and Solutions Development.

"The opportunity to work with NetCents to lead the market in merchant processing and cryptocurrency wallet issuing is nothing short of my career dream come true," stated Marcie Verdin, EVP, Card Solutions and Product Sales at NetCents Technology. "But more importantly, my ability to help NetCents create a new economy benefitting merchants, consumers, financial institutions, and fintech partners is what sold me. Building sustainable value propositions that drive frictionless commerce and enable companies and consumers to thrive in next-generation ecosystems has been my passion. NetCents is truly setting the course for the future of commerce."

As the Company continues its rapid growth and international expansion, the executive team has similarly evolved to meet growing customer demand and optimize internal operations. Marcie will be focused on accelerating the Company's growth and scale to service customer needs globally and lead and expand new product development.

"We continue to be laser focused on streamlining and enhancing the merchant and user experience to continue to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment method and build our team to be able to meet our mission," stated Clayton Moore, Founder & CEO of NetCents Technology. "The addition of Marcie, with her decades of experience in next-generation payment solutions, card issuance, and merchant acquiring, brings invaluable experience to the NetCents executive team as we continue to grow at triple digit pace in 2021. I'm looking forward to working with Marcie to deliver on the many innovations the team has in progress, her unique combination of payment leadership and forward-looking business acumen is exactly what NetCents needs at this stage of our journey."

Marcie brings over 25 years of payments, internet security, and strategic consulting experience to her new role. Marcie recently served as the Head of Enterprise Portfolio Management FIS, where she drove massive organizational change initiatives. FIS is a financial technology services provider providing the top financial services firms globally solutions underpinning $9 trillion in annual transaction value - supporting the majority of the leading Private Equity, Bank and Insurance Companies worldwide. In her role at FIS, Marcie managed a portfolio which included $600M in annual spending supporting 300+ project managers driving $8B in revenue. During her six-year tenure at FIS, she also served as Head of Core Processing Products for Merchants and Financial Institutions. She led the development of next-generation payments solutions like card controls and instant account issuance for issuers and the deployment of NFC terminals for merchants.

Prior to FIS, Marcie held senior leadership positions at Mastercard, including Senior Vice President and Group Head Global Product, developing and delivering global commercial card business plan resulting in market share gain and position from number 3 to 2, delivering 30% year-over-year change in volume growth. Marcie had previously worked at Visa and American Express, focused primarily on the global expansion of card-based B2B payments. Marcie also worked as a pioneer in internet security at Verisign, running its International Affiliate Program. Early in her career, she was a consultant for Accenture Consulting.

Marcie holds her Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Loyola University, New Orleans. When she is not driving payments innovation, she can be found on stage or on the soccer field volunteering her time and talents to impact the community.

