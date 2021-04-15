Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
Top-Rendite fürs Depot: Superfood und Psychedelika-Medikamente!!
15.04.2021 | 09:28
Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2021 on 29 April 2021

HELSINKI, Finland, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2021 will be published on Thursday, 29 April 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

Webcast news conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Interim Report as a live webcast at www.caverion.com/investors on Thursday, 29 April 2021, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the news conference cannot be attended in person.

The presenters at the event are interim President and CEO Mats Paulsson and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen. A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EEST) at the latest:

+44 (0)330 336 9105
+46 (0)8 5033 6574

Participant code for the conference call is "1505696 / Caverion". During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones


Interim Report published

Webcast news conference and conference call

Recorded webcast availale

EEST (Helsinki)

08.00

10.00

12.00

CEST (Paris, Stockholm)

07.00

09.00

11.00

BST (London)

06.00

08.00

10.00

EDT (New York)

01.00

03.00

05.00

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact: Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/publishing-of-caverion-corporation-s-interim-report-for-january-march-2021-on-29-april-2021,c3325253

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3325253/1401220.pdf

Release

