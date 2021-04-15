Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Top-Rendite fürs Depot: Superfood und Psychedelika-Medikamente!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
15.04.21
09:44 Uhr
11,600 Euro
-0,200
-1,69 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,60011,80010:45
11,60011,70010:45
Dow Jones News
15.04.2021 | 09:31
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Launches Its Own Delivery Service in Fourteen More Cities

DJ Magnit Launches Its Own Delivery Service in Fourteen More Cities 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Launches Its Own Delivery Service in Fourteen More Cities 
15-Apr-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit Launches Its Own Delivery Service in Fourteen More Cities 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (April 15, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announced the launch of its own express delivery service in 14 cities. Convenience stores in the cities of Ufa, Kazan, 
Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh, Perm, Orenburg, Saratov, Izhevsk, Yaroslavl, Tyumen, 
and Chelyabinsk have been connected to the service. 
 
Customers can select the goods, place an order, and pay for it via Magnit Dostavka mobile app, available for iOS or 
Android. Over 5,000 products, including dry foods, fruits and vegetables, fresh and perishable goods, as well as the 
most popular household, care, and pet products along with many other items are available for order via the app. Prices 
and discounts for online ordering are identical to those in brick-and-mortar Magnit stores. The delivery is free, the 
minimum order is RUB 500. The order is delivered within 60 minutes. 
 
Magnit is developing this project in partnership with Yandex.Eda service, whose experts became part of the application 
development team. In the future, the Company plans to gradually transfer technological and operational solutions into 
its own perimeter while simultaneously developing various ways of cooperation with its partner. 
 
« 
Quote author 
        "The launch of the service in the regions is an important step in developing our own delivery service 
        and creating an appealing omnichannel proposition. We have started with an express delivery service 
Florian Jansen based on our convenience stores, since we see that it is the fastest growing segment showing the highest 
        sales. This year, we also plan to roll out to the regions our regular delivery, which is more geared 
Magnit's    towards stock-up purchases from Magnit's large-format stores. This will allow us to satisfy all consumer 
Deputy CEO and needs and deliver fresh and high-quality goods to millions of customers in various cities in a way that 
Executive   fits them most". 
Director 
 
»

In total, Magnit currently runs seven online delivery projects, both independently and in cooperation with partners. E-commerce services encompass over 1,300 of the Company's stores in 58 regions and 94 cities. Around 60% of revenue from online projects is generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. Magnit delivers up to 9,500 orders a day. The average ticket of the Company's own delivery service is up to RUB 1,400, which is almost 3.8 times higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 372 in 1Q 2021). During 2021, the Company plans to expand online delivery adding at least 1,500 convenience, drogerie and large-format stores in more than 50 regions across Russia. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dmitry Kovalenko 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 
       distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  99149 
EQS News ID:  1184960 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.