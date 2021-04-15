Avance Gas Holding Ltd - ESG report 2020

Bermuda, 15 April 2021: Avance Gas Holding Ltd.



This is our third ESG report, which has been prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), incorporating its indicators and related definitions, scope, and calculations. This standard has enabled us to identify, manage and report on material ESG factors specific to our industry. Additionally, we have incorporated the principles of the UN Global Compact, and the report is compliant with the Euronext ESG Reporting Guidelines.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



