Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Top-Rendite fürs Depot: Superfood und Psychedelika-Medikamente!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Stuttgart
15.04.21
10:31 Uhr
4,070 Euro
+0,086
+2,16 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2021 | 09:41
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - ESG report 2020

Bermuda, 15 April 2021: Avance Gas Holding Ltd.

This is our third ESG report, which has been prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), incorporating its indicators and related definitions, scope, and calculations. This standard has enabled us to identify, manage and report on material ESG factors specific to our industry. Additionally, we have incorporated the principles of the UN Global Compact, and the report is compliant with the Euronext ESG Reporting Guidelines.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Avance Gas - ESG report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc89e2d7-6c5a-46f8-95c1-8b8cf191249d)

AVANCE GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.