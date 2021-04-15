Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: European Energy A/S - tap issue

It has been decided to increase the circulating amount with EUR 75,000,000 for below corporate bond with effect from 16 April 2021. Udsteder / issuer European Energy A/S ISIN DK0030470919 Instrument name/ticker European Energy 3020 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR ??The new total circulating amount will be EUR 150,000,000. More information can be found in the company announcement from European Energy A/S disclosed on 7 April 2021. For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66