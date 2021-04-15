Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Top-Rendite fürs Depot: Superfood und Psychedelika-Medikamente!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R30K ISIN: DK0030448238 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 09:53
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: European Energy A/S - tap issue

It has been decided to increase the circulating amount with EUR 75,000,000 for
below corporate bond with effect from 16 April 2021. 



Udsteder / issuer            European Energy A/S 
ISIN                  DK0030470919    
Instrument name/ticker         European Energy 3020
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR         

??The new total circulating amount will be EUR 150,000,000.

More information can be found in the company announcement from European Energy
A/S disclosed on 7 April 2021. 



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. 33 93 33 66
EUROPEAN ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.