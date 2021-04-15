DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1033.7996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12885 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 99209 EQS News ID: 1185030 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)