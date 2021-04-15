ISG Provider Lens report finds German companies embracing ITIL principles to improve business processes outside the IT environment

Enterprises in Germany, particularly those in the manufacturing industry, are looking to service providers to help them leverage the ServiceNow product suite to improve their process automation and solution integration, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany finds widespread acceptance of IT service management and asset management products and services, including ServiceNow. Companies in Germany have long embraced these tools and are now applying the ITIL framework to business processes outside of IT.

The market for ServiceNow tools in Germany is driven by this advanced approach to IT operations at most companies, the report says. "The technology now available, supported by artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing, offers a level of maturity that allows companies to automate and integrate established processes to the greatest possible extent," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG EMEA, based in Germany.

Due to its broad capabilities, ServiceNow is often seen as the cornerstone of a company's digitization strategy, a platform capable of facilitating deep integration of digital solutions to leverage their full potential and maximize return on digital investment, the report says.

As a result of this view, this year's study has been expanded to evaluate providers of ServiceNow consulting services. Such providers support a company's digital transformation by understanding ServiceNow as an integral part of the digital strategy beyond the confines of IT.

In addition to these strategic planning partners, the report evaluates companies that specialize in the implementation and integration of ServiceNow, as well as providers that offer services supporting the operation of an implemented solution. In addition to purely technical capabilities, service providers must display an understanding of the principles of service management and the development and operation of process-oriented, industry-specific workflows.

Meanwhile, enterprises considering ServiceNow tools should take note of their growing functionality while seeking support from service providers, the report recommends. Service providers, on the other hand, should have expertise in specific industries as well as an understanding of the integration needs and capabilities of ServiceNow when used with other software architectures.

It is also important for service providers to understand the enterprise's core processes, personnel and culture, as well as the adaptability of a company to change, and take all of these into account when planning the new environment, the report says.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 22 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Capgemini and Infosys as leaders in all three quadrants. Accenture, agineo, Cognizant, HCL, KPMG and T-Systems/OS are named as leaders in two quadrants, and Atos, Deloitte, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are named as leaders in one.

In addition, agineo, Atos, Cognizant and Tech Mahindra were named Rising Stars-companies with "promising portfolios" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from T-Systems.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005165/en/

Contacts:

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com

Matthias Longo, Palmer Hargreaves for ISG

+49 152 341 464 63

mlongo@palmerhargreaves.com