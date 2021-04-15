Kandao Obsidian Pro, First 12K VR Camera is Released

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao Obsidian Pro is released in Beijing on April 15th, 2021. Being a breaking through in the VR industry, Kandao Obsidian Pro is the first 360° 3D camera that can reach 12K resolution.

Why it can be named as Cinematic?

It can capture 12K x 12K 30FPS 3D panoramic video, and be output to 12K 60FPS 3D super-resolution under Kandao algorithm. Equipped with eight APS-C sensors, means it can perform way better than having an M4/3 sensor. Eight 6K f2.8 Lenses with a 14-elements 10-groups optical design is the essential part to ensure cinematic imaging quality. Kandao Obsidian Pro is unique because it is the first panoramic camera that has an electronic-control adjustable focus distance and aperture. 12-bit RAW video and All-I 4:2:2 10-bit video recording are both available. Even more, an 8-in-1 SSDs module is brought out to achieve high-speed Storage for eight-lens.

A 12K 3D VR Cinematic Camera

It's the world-first cinematic 360° camera with 8 APS-C sensors. 14-stops dynamic range realizes the smooth transition from shadow to highlight. 24 million pixels and ISO value that can reach 12800 are the key factors for recording rich details and performing excellently even in dark.

The Nine-axis gyroscope is built-in to cover more film-making requirement. With the SuperSteady algorithm, it can achieve excellent image stability and eliminate the rolling shutter effect.

Eight-Lens Design and Electronic Aperture/Focus Control

195° as the FOV of each lens, and 12K as the panorama resolution. Eight-lenses structure ensures every single angle can be covered by three lenses so that capturing coverage can reach 300%. Offer full-cover footages for panorama stitching and 3D rendering. Stitching will be allowed to achieved in Mistika.

It is the first panoramic camera equipped with lenses that have an adjustable aperture. The maximum aperture is f2.8. From f2.8 to f16, it has 16 stops of adjustable exposure for precise control on the depth of field. Offer "Near" and "Normal" as two options of selectable focus distance to satisfy different focus requirement under the huge aperture.

12-bit RAW Video and 14-bit RAW Photo

Owe to RAW format, 12-bit video can avoid color breaks during post-grading, and provide more possibility for post-production. 14-bit RAW Binocular VR Photo can be furtherly improved under DNG8 mode. Continuously capture eight 14bit RAW photos, and merge them into a 16bit RAW photo.

Kandao Obsidian Pro uses 8-in-1 SSD Module to guarantee fast and stable storage. Offer 4T, 8T, 16T as three optional storage capacity. The write speed can even achieve up to 22160 Mbps when record 12-bit RAW video.

Heat Dissipating is undoubtedly an important task for long-time 12K video recording. Kandao Obsidian Pro uses 4mm sixteen heat pipe and 120mm super air cooling to build an efficient heat dissipation system.

Controlling and Transmission

Equipping a visual operating system on Kandao Obsidian Pro is for easy camera setting and parameter adjustment. App control is also available, which can achieve remote control and real-time FHD preview. Parameters include EV, white balance, focus distance and mode are all allowed to be adjusted on App. Support high-speed Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) and provide MIMO2 × 2, so that transmission can be stable in a larger range.

Profession audio can be captured through different methods. Besides the built-in omnidirectional microphone matrix, it still supports 3.5mm standard audio input, and USB audio device input.

Kandao Obsidian Pro has a 10 Gigabit Ethernet Port. With it, the transmission speed can be up to 10Gbps.

Kandao Obsidian Pro is a revolutionary product for the VR industry.

