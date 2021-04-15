Anzeige
WKN: 854734 ISIN: DK0010272632 Ticker-Symbol: GNN 
Tradegate
14.04.21
15:45 Uhr
73,98 Euro
+2,40
+3,35 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,5473,8210:33
73,6273,7610:33
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 10:17
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GN Store Nord A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 16 April 2021 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN          DK0010272632            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         GN Store Nord            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 142,268,100 shares (DKK 569,072,400)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        4,092,118 shares (DKK 16,368,472)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  138,175,982shares (DKK 552,703,928) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 4                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GN                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3205                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852424
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
