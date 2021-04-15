Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GN Store Nord A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 April 2021 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0010272632 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: GN Store Nord ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 142,268,100 shares (DKK 569,072,400) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,092,118 shares (DKK 16,368,472) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 138,175,982shares (DKK 552,703,928) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 4 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GN ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3205 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852424