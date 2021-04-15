Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) (the "BlockchainK2" or "Company") is pleased to announce an operational update to its existing profit sharing partnership with Standard Power. The operations have been profitably producing Bitcoin with the Company's original generation Bitmain S9 miners since the beginning of operations in July of 2019.

Located in Coshocton, Ohio, Standard Power has existing hosting capacity that allows for 56 MW of power use for operations. The company also has secured a 40 acre site in nearby Conesville, Ohio, with plans to add an additional 160 acres there. This would provide hosting capacity to accommodate cryptocurrency miners with up to 1,000 MW of power use at Standard Power's below-market pricing.

This attractive price allows the Company to have a low Bitcoin mining breakeven price for its miners and provides a robust platform for the Company to grow its Bitcoin mining business. The Company is using its industry reach to identify additional hosting partners to expand its profit sharing partnership with Standard Power.

BlockchainK2 is looking forward to expand its working relationship with Standard Power with industry leading mining hardware.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company owns a gaming platform Amplify Games Inc changing the way video games are distributed and promoted. BlockchainK2 is also invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The company's wholly owned subsidiary iRecover Inc is working to implement the findings and principles of behaviorism, social neurodevelopment, and behavioral economics in a blockchain based application to support individuals recovering from addiction. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact: Sergei Stetsenko, CEO 604-630-8746

About Standard Power

Standard Power is a leading infrastructure service provider for advanced data processing companies. As part of its Tier III+ data center designs, Standard Power focuses on technologies that support high performance computing and is one of the first to adopt liquid 2-phase immersion cooling technology. Standard Power has developed robust designs and systems to provide large scale blockchain mining infrastructure to its institutional partners.

Please visit: https://standardpwr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements", including information concerning the intentions, plans and future action of the Company described herein. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of a public company, currently with limited business and financial resources, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's continuous disclosure record available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80528