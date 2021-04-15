First North Denmark: Astralis Group A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Astralis Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 April 2021. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: Astralis Group ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: DK0061155785 ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 56,759,777 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 243,548 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 57,003,325 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.01 - 229,325 shares DKK 4.07 - 14,223 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 184125 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ASTGRP ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Tofte & Company, Tel (+45) 71 96 10 30 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852427