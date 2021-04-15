Anzeige
WKN: A2PVKE ISIN: DK0061155785 
Tradegate
13.04.21
18:08 Uhr
0,900 Euro
+0,014
+1,58 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRALIS GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRALIS GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9100,93711:19
0,9100,93811:19
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 10:29
First North Denmark: Astralis Group A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Astralis Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 April 2021. The new shares are issued due
to warrant exercise. 





ISIN:              Astralis Group      
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:              DK0061155785       
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 56,759,777 shares    
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:             243,548 shares      
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  57,003,325 shares    
----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.01 - 229,325 shares
                 DKK 4.07 - 14,223 shares 
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01         
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          184125          
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ASTGRP          
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Tofte & Company, Tel
(+45) 71 96 10 30

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852427
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
