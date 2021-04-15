Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor to Offer On-site Evaluations at Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival April 17-18

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is proud to announce that PrestoDoctor will offer on-site evaluations at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival "Freedom Through Growth" live event on April 17 & 18 at Renninger's Farmers Market in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. Freedom Through Growth kicks off the week leading to one of the biggest days for marijuana lovers, 4/20 with free admission to the public. PrestoDoctor's prime location is located just inside the entrance. COO Rob Tankson said, "PrestoDoctor is known for our telemedicine platform https://prestodoctor.com but that hasn't stopped us from completing over 100 in-person events to date. During events, we integrate proprietary technology to expedite the sign up and application process. This easy process means attendees can complete their medical evaluation quickly and easily without needing to visit an in-person clinic."

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor is the #1 patient rated fully online medical cannabis recommendation service, with over 15K five star reviews on TrustSpot. On PrestoDoctor's platform, potential patients can speak to a compassionate doctor who specializes in medical cannabis, privately and completely online. Our patients pick their physician and appointment times (Either on demand or up to a week in advance) - and conduct their video evaluation via our customer built HIPAA compliant telemedicine service. PrestoDoctor has helped tens of thousands of patients get medical cannabis cards in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Illinois & Iowa. PrestoDoctor prides itself in providing an easy process, exceptional customer support, and compassionate doctors that focus on education and patient empowerment. Patients only pay if approved and are provided a customized treatment plan post-appointment.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor®, GK Manufacturing & Packaging, Wild Earth Naturals®, and iBudtender. The Company licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand.

