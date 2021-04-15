DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 14, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 14, 2021 15-Apr-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 14, 2021 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting on April 14, 2021. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: On approval of the Report on execution of the Business Plan of the Company for 2020 (including the report on execution the Investment Program, including the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for 2020). Adopted Resolution: To approve the report on execution of the Business Plan of the Company for 2020 (including the report on execution the Investment Program, including the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for 2020) (Schedule No.1 to the Minutes). Item 2: On approval of the report on the implementation of the consolidated Business Plan (including the consolidated Investment Program) of RusHydro Group for 2020. Adopted Resolution: To approve the Report on the Implementation of the consolidated Business Plan (including the consolidated Investment Program) of RusHydro Group for 2020 (Schedule No.2 to the Minutes). Item 3: On the consideration of matters of significance to the Company: 3.1. On approval of the report on the achievement of the Company's (the Management Board members') key performance indicators. Adopted Resolution: To approve: - The Report on the Achievement of the Company Management Board Members' Annual Key Performance Indicators for 2020 (Schedule No.3 to the Minutes); - The Report on the achievement of the key performance indicators of the second cycle Long-Term Motivation Program of RusHydro for 2018-2020 (Schedule No.4 to the Minutes). 3.2. On activities aimed at improving the reliability of power supply to offtakers and minimizing the time to eliminate the consequences of emergency situations at the power grid facilities of the Far Eastern Federal District. Adopted Resolution: Consider the information on the activities aimed to improve the reliability of power supply to offtakers and minimize the time to eliminate the consequences of emergency situations at the power grid facilities of the Far Eastern Federal District, implemented by RusHydro Group companies (Schedule No. 5 to the Minutes). 3.3. On approval of the report on the implementation of the RusHydro Group Innovative Development Program for 2020-2024 with an outlook for 2029 in 2020. Adopted Resolution: To approve the report on the implementation of the RusHydro Group Innovative Development Program for 2020-2024 with an outlook for 2029 in 2020 (Schedule No.6 to the Minutes). About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 99387 EQS News ID: 1185229 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

