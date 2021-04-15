Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021

WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 14, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 14, 2021 
15-Apr-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 14, 2021 
 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a 
meeting on April 14, 2021. 
 
Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: 
 
Item 1: On approval of the Report on execution of the Business Plan of the Company for 2020 (including the report on 
execution the Investment Program, including the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for 2020). 
Adopted Resolution: 
To approve the report on execution of the Business Plan of the Company for 2020 (including the report on execution the 
Investment Program, including the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for 2020) (Schedule No.1 to 
the Minutes). 
 
Item 2: On approval of the report on the implementation of the consolidated Business Plan (including the consolidated 
Investment Program) of RusHydro Group for 2020. 
Adopted Resolution: 
To approve the Report on the Implementation of the consolidated Business Plan (including the consolidated Investment 
Program) of RusHydro Group for 2020 (Schedule No.2 to the Minutes). 
 
Item 3: On the consideration of matters of significance to the Company: 
3.1. On approval of the report on the achievement of the Company's (the Management Board members') key performance 
indicators. 
Adopted Resolution: 
To approve: 
- The Report on the Achievement of the Company Management Board Members' Annual Key Performance Indicators for 2020 
(Schedule No.3 to the Minutes); 
- The Report on the achievement of the key performance indicators of the second cycle Long-Term Motivation Program of 
RusHydro for 2018-2020 (Schedule No.4 to the Minutes). 
 
3.2. On activities aimed at improving the reliability of power supply to offtakers and minimizing the time to eliminate 
the consequences of emergency situations at the power grid facilities of the Far Eastern Federal District. 
Adopted Resolution: 
Consider the information on the activities aimed to improve the reliability of power supply to offtakers and minimize 
the time to eliminate the consequences of emergency situations at the power grid facilities of the Far Eastern Federal 
District, implemented by RusHydro Group companies (Schedule No. 5 to the Minutes). 
 
3.3. On approval of the report on the implementation of the RusHydro Group Innovative Development Program for 2020-2024 
with an outlook for 2029 in 2020. 
Adopted Resolution: 
To approve the report on the implementation of the RusHydro Group Innovative Development Program for 2020-2024 with an 
outlook for 2029 in 2020 (Schedule No.6 to the Minutes). 
 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is 
the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation 
capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW 
 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  99387 
EQS News ID:  1185229 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 04:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
