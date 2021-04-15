Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Top-Rendite fürs Depot: Superfood und Psychedelika-Medikamente!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMXA ISIN: FR0010095596 Ticker-Symbol: C4X 
Tradegate
14.04.21
10:12 Uhr
0,715 Euro
+0,009
+1,27 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7170,72211:57
0,7160,72311:57
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 11:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Onxeo SA - increase

New shares in Onxeo SA will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark as per 19 April 2021. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue. 



Name:               FR0010095596                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:               Onxeo SA                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            ONXEO                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:  78.317.810 shares              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change - rights issue:       6,111,797 shares               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change - exercise of "extension  7,565,328 shares               
 clause":                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:   91,994,935 shares              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:        EUR 0,71                   
                  (DKK 5.287 - based on the exchange rate on  
                  March 9, 2021)               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            EUR 0,25                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:           101775                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please call Certified Adviser Kapital Partner, Jesper
Ilsøe, tel. +45 26 80 27 28

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852434
ONXEO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.