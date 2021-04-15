First North Denmark: Onxeo SA - increase

New shares in Onxeo SA will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 19 April 2021. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: FR0010095596 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Onxeo SA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ONXEO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 78.317.810 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change - rights issue: 6,111,797 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change - exercise of "extension 7,565,328 shares clause": -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 91,994,935 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 0,71 (DKK 5.287 - based on the exchange rate on March 9, 2021) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0,25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 101775 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Kapital Partner, Jesper Ilsøe, tel. +45 26 80 27 28 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852434