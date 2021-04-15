Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
WKN: A2JM5P ISIN: SE0010948711 Ticker-Symbol: OVZ 
Frankfurt
15.04.21
11:45 Uhr
8,290 Euro
+0,140
+1,72 %
15.04.2021 | 11:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ovzon AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (53/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ovzon AB (publ), company registration
number 559079-2650, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Ovzon AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met and that Ovzon AB (publ)'s
prospectus is approved, first day of trading is expected to April 20, 2021. The
shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 46 244 688 shares.



Short Name:           OVZON          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0010948711      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         155079         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 46 244 688       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   15 Telecommunications 
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 1510 Telecommunications
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Grant McKelvey        
Head of Listing Qualifications
