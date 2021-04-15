Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ovzon AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (53/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ovzon AB (publ), company registration number 559079-2650, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Ovzon AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met and that Ovzon AB (publ)'s prospectus is approved, first day of trading is expected to April 20, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 46 244 688 shares. Short Name: OVZON -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010948711 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 155079 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 46 244 688 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 15 Telecommunications ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Grant McKelvey Head of Listing Qualifications