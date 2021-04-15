Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Netmore Group AB receives observation status (161/21)

On April 14, 2021, Buildroid Invest AB ("Buildroid") issued a press release with information about an acquisition of shares in Netmore Group AB ("Netmore") through which Buildroid has become the owner of shares representing more than three tenths of the voting rights in Netmore, triggering a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According to the press release, Buildroid intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in Netmore. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB