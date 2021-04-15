Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Top-Rendite fürs Depot: Superfood und Psychedelika-Medikamente!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUX3 ISIN: SE0009921976 Ticker-Symbol: 98B 
Frankfurt
15.04.21
08:04 Uhr
0,145 Euro
+0,037
+34,38 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 11:17
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Netmore Group AB receives observation status (161/21)

On April 14, 2021, Buildroid Invest AB ("Buildroid") issued a press release
with information about an acquisition of shares in Netmore Group AB ("Netmore")
through which Buildroid has become the owner of shares representing more than
three tenths of the voting rights in Netmore, triggering a mandatory bid
obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the
Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According to the press release, Buildroid
intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in Netmore. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a
bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect
of the issuer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
NETMORE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.