Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Ovzon AB (publ) (162/21)

At the request of Ovzon AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. Provided that Ovzon AB (publ) applies for and is approved for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be on April 19, 2021, and from April 20, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on April 19, 2021. Short name: OVZON ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010948711 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 155079 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Grant McKelvey Head of Listing Qualifications