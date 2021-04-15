Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 11:17
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Ovzon AB (publ) (162/21)

At the request of Ovzon AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. Provided that Ovzon AB
(publ) applies for and is approved for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market will be on April 19, 2021, and from April 20, 2021, the shares will be
listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on April 19, 2021.



Short name:   OVZON    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0010948711
----------------------------
Order book ID: 155079   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Grant McKelvey        
Head of Listing Qualifications
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
