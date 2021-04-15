Reply announces the opening of registrations for the Creative Challenge2021, the team-based competition and part of the Reply Challenges program, that brings together students and young creatives from all over the world. The challenge consists of the development of a creative concept, conceived by some of Europe's most qualified art directors and marketing and communication professionals.

In last year's edition, over 6,200 participants between 18 and 29 years old from more than 70 countries answered the call and, split into over 1,000 teams, submitted more than 500 projects.

The challenge, which is going to take place online from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd May, is enriched by the participation of world-renowned partners such as AC Milan, Ducati, Easyjet, Miele, Mondelez International, Pamela Reif, Sky, Telekom and Tuc, who will sponsor each of the competition categories.

Creative teams will have 48 hours to develop and submit their creative proposal in one of the following categories: "Fan-base activation", "Brand activation", "Employer Branding", "Employee Engagement", "Digital Customer Experience", "Digital Gamification", "Innovation Design", "Brand Experience", "Social Media".

The competition not only measures criteria such as creativity but also innovation, uniqueness, compliance to the Partners' brief, which will all be combined to determine the winning team for each category. The projects will be evaluated by a panel of experts, composed of professionals from Reply Group's creative agencies and from the competition's creative partners.

The team that achieves first place in its category will have the opportunity to present their project in the final phase, scheduled online for July 1st, during which the panel will select the winning project for the entire competition.

To find out more about the Creative Challenge 2021 and to register please visit challenges.reply.com.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

