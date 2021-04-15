Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Top-Rendite fürs Depot: Superfood und Psychedelika-Medikamente!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X926 ISIN: SE0000680902 Ticker-Symbol: 2E1 
Frankfurt
15.04.21
08:04 Uhr
0,045 Euro
-0,020
-30,31 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOMENT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOMENT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 12:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New terms for bond loan issued by Moment Group AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (139/21)

The following bond loan issued by Moment Group AB (publ) will have a new last
trading date. 

ISIN     New last trading date
SE0010985978 2024-03-18      

Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above
have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Moment Group
AB (publ) on April 9, 2021. 

Please find updated instrument details in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852458
MOMENT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.