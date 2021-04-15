Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New terms for bond loan issued by Moment Group AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (139/21)

The following bond loan issued by Moment Group AB (publ) will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date SE0010985978 2024-03-18 Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Moment Group AB (publ) on April 9, 2021. Please find updated instrument details in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852458