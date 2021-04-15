The purchase price should range between €73 million and €79 million. Azur Space produces triple-junction space solar cells with an average efficiency of up to 30% and is planning to develop ultra-thin solar cells with up to 35%.Canada-based high-purity metals and compounds provider 5N Plus has agreed to acquire Germany's Azur Space Solar Power GmbH, a manufacturer of multi-junction solar cells for space and terrestrial concentrated photovoltaic applications. The Montreal-based company will buy all the issued and outstanding shares of Azur for a sum between €73 million and €79 million. "This acquisition ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...