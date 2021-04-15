Invesco Select Trust Plc - Result of GM

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION FOR WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL.

15 April 2021

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Result of General Meeting

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions relating to the issue of New Shares in connection with the proposed combination of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc ("IIGT") with the assets of the Company's UK Equity Portfolio (the "Scheme") and the amendment of the investment objective and the investment policy of the UK Equity Portfolio to more closely reflect the investment objective and policy of IIGT were duly passed by shareholders at today's General Meeting. Additionally, the special resolution seeking authority for the Company to buy back up to 14.99% of the New Shares issued at Admission was also duly passed by shareholders.

The Scheme remains conditional, amongst other things, upon:

a) the passing of the resolution to be proposed at the Second General Meeting of IIGT;

b) the approval for the Admission of the New Shares to the Official List with a Premium Listing; and

c) the IIGT Directors resolving to proceed with the Scheme.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the Company's Circular dated 30 March 2021 unless the context otherwise requires.

The total number of proxy votes lodged was as follows:

Ordinary

Resolution

Number For and Discretionary Against

Votes

Withheld Total Votes

(excluding Votes Withheld) No. of % of No. of % of Votes Votes Cast Votes Votes Cast 1 23,958,018 99.9 34,564 0.1 21,568 23,992,582 2 23,958,018 99.9 34,564 0.1 21,568 23,992,582

Special

Resolution

Number For and Discretionary Against

Votes

Withheld Total Votes

(excluding Votes Withheld) No. of % of No. of % of Votes Votes Cast Votes Votes Cast 1 23,957,997 99.9 34,585 0.1 21,568 23,992,582

Expected Timetable

Calculation Date in relation to the Scheme 5.00 p.m. on 15 April 2021 IIGT Second General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 23 April 2021 Effective date for implementation of the Scheme 23 April 2021 Dealings in New Shares commence 8.00 a.m. on 26 April 2021

For further information please contact:

Invesco Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 20 3753 1000

Angus Pottinger

Will Ellis

Investec Bank plc +44 (0) 20 7597 4000

David Yovichic

Denis Flanagan

Important Information

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of the retained UK law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Shilla Pindoria of Invesco Asset Management Limited.